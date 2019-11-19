Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Walmart's top Black Friday deals!
With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! Walmart's Black Friday sale starts in-store at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday 11/28, but you can get your Black Friday fix online beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday 11/27, the day before Thanksgiving.
Don't know what to get the kids on your list? What about this Frozen 2 Arendelle fold-and-go castle playset that you can score for $40? Struggling what to get your parents this holiday season? From Apple Watches at $170 marked down from $200 and iPads at $600 marked down from $900, there's plenty of must-have items calling your shopping card. We've handpicked smart devices, fun-for-the-whole-family items, home, electronics and more offers that Walmart will be offering, so you don't have to. But hurry, quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone!
Here are 12 of our favorites below.
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is immensely powerful, portable and capable of doing all the functions that make your life easier. A limited number of items from Walmart's Black Friday sale are available now in their Black Friday Buy Now Deals section: this is one of them!
This stellar hoverboard is lightweight and supports a weight ranging from 45 to 220lbs making it perfect for all levels of riders. Comes in a variety of colors. Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
This Frozen 2 Arendelle castle playset is exclusively sold at Walmart and will be the perfect toy for the kids on your list. Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
Easily break down fruits and vegetables or chop up large pieces of ice with this all-in-one blender with food processor. A limited number of items from Walmart's Black Friday sale are available now in their Black Friday Buy Now Deals section: this is one of them!
Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style with this sleek and chic updated smart watch. Available also in black. Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
he clean, vintage-inspired aesthetic fits into any space, while the lightweight design allows this record player to travel "further than anyone, or anything in history." Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound. Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
Stock up on all your favorite vinyls! Titles may vary by store. Available in select stores. Limit 5 per customer. Item is part of our Black Friday Event. Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
With the push of a button, Lift-Away Technology allows you to quickly release the canister and lift the wand to easily clean hard-to-reach above floor areas, like blinds, ceiling fans, and counters. A limited number of items from Walmart's Black Friday sale are available now in their Black Friday Buy Now Deals section: this is one of them!
Easy to use and durable, this built-to-last laptop also boasts long battery life and a stylish, thin and light design. A limited number of items from Walmart's Black Friday sale are available now in their Black Friday Buy Now Deals section: this is one of them!
Family movie night just got an upgrade with this all-around entertainment experience with this HDR Roku Smart LED TV. A limited number of items from Walmart's Black Friday sale are available now in their Black Friday Buy Now Deals section: this is one of them!
With crystal clear optics and state of the art 3D graphics, this headset feels more like a personal theater. Black Friday Deal: Valid online starting Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET, in stores Nov. 28 at 6 PM ET except where prohibited by law. While supplies last.
