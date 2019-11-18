Kate Middleton and Prince William Turn Their Royal Outing Into a Glamorous Date Night

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

It's date night for this duke and duchess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London on Monday. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a black, lace dress by one of her go-to fashion houses, Alexander McQueen, and a pair of drop pearl earrings by Erdem. She also accessorized her look with some black heels and a matching clutch—both by Jimmy Choo. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a black tuxedo and added a touch of bling to his ensemble with a snazzy watch. 

The royal couple also showed some rare and subtle PDA. While entering the theater, William gently placed his hand on Kate's back.

Once inside, children presented William and Kate with a program and a winter garden posy of flowers. The dynamic duo then settled in for a star-studded show. Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Luke Evans and Harry Connick Jr. were just a few of the big names included in the program.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

The cast of Groan Up were also featured on the list as were the stars of the shows Cirque du Soleil, Mary Poppins and Come From Away

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

JOHN RAINFORD / BACKGRID

The Bee Vocal Choir, Flo and Joan, Frank Skinner, Jamie Cullum, Kerry Godliman, Mabel and Emeli Sandé were among the performers, as well.

The event benefited the Royal Variety Charity—of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron. The organization helps those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry, such as by assisting those experiencing ill health or financial hardship. The event is a longstanding tradition, too. In fact, it's been staged since 1912.

As royal admirers will recall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the event last year. Lady Gaga, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Elton John have also attended in the past.

Enjoy the evening, you two!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.