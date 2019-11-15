Clive Owen to Play Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

FX has found its Bill Clinton.

Clive Owen has been cast as POTUS himself in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third installment in FX's anthology series, which is following Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment hearings from the late 90s. Deadline was first to report the casting.

As previously announced, Monica Lewinsky is a producer on the season, and she will be played by Beanie Feldstein. Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp, while Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones. Hillary Clinton has yet to be cast.

The season was officially confirmed in August, after two years of being rumored as a possibility for the series. Ryan Murphy first talked to E! News about it all the way back in 2017, after he had optioned Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which serves as source material for the season.