Jonathan Adler x H&M: 7 Glam Items to Make Your Home Happy

You may have already heard that author, potter and design legend Jonathan Adler was teaming up with fan favorite clothing brand H&M on their first-ever colorful home collection collaboration. Well fair-weathered friends, the collection—that includes a range of bold and decorative items such as sculptures, vases, trays and boxes, and also mugs, candles, cushions and a throw are here!

In his own words, Jonathan says, "Your home should reflect you at your most eccentric, most glamorous and happiest. Don't be afraid of colors. Everyone in our company lives by these words. We believe colors can't clash. Life's too short to look back and see an endless haze of beige." Something we can all live by!

Key pieces include lacquer boxes and trays in jewel-toned geometric patterns, vases and candle holders featuring illustrations of a man and woman in black and gold on white ceramic, and a wool blanket with the words "naughty" and "nice" juxtaposed. But hurry, items are selling fast!

Here are seven of our favorites below.