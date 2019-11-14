Jessica Simpson's Family Is on the Mend After Lots of Puke, High Fevers and a Concussion

Forget the chicken of the sea. Jessica Simpson and her family need some chicken noodle soup!

The 39-year-old celebrity revealed her loved ones were feeling under the weather in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"It was a challenging 10 days for the family," the singer and actress wrote. "Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off."

She then praised her children, Maxwell Drew (7) and Ace Knute (6), and said they were "resilient troopers." She also hinted that the crew was finally on the mend.

"Now we need some sleep," she continued. "Eric [Johnson] and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now."

Simpson didn't reveal whether her baby girl Birdie Mae also caught the bug. One thing is for sure: In sickness or in health, Simpson always looks stylish. The fashion designer also shared a picture of herself cuddling up next to her kiddos and rocking a pair of leopard print pajamas in the post.