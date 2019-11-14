Did Survivor Handle Its #MeToo Moment Well?

Survivor waded into new waters with an installment of season 39 that touched on #MeToo and inappropriate touching.

In the Wednesday, Nov. 13 episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, "We Made it to the Merge," Kellee Kim raised concerns about what she felt was inappropriate touching by fellow Vokai tribe member Dan Spilo. Producers broke the fourth wall, a rarity for the long-running reality show, and interviewed Kellee about it.

"This isn't just one person," she said in a confessional. "It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, ‘Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks."