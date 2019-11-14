Did Survivor Handle Its #MeToo Moment Well?

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:29 AM
CBS
Survivor waded into new waters with an installment of season 39 that touched on #MeToo and inappropriate touching.
In the Wednesday, Nov. 13 episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, "We Made it to the Merge," Kellee Kim raised concerns about what she felt was inappropriate touching by fellow Vokai tribe member Dan Spilo. Producers broke the fourth wall, a rarity for the long-running reality show, and interviewed Kellee about it.
"This isn't just one person," she said in a confessional. "It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, ‘Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks."
Then, producers spoke to all the contestants as a group and individually. But it's what happened in the game that raised eyebrows.
Contestants Elizabeth Beisel and Missy Byrd used Kellee's complaints and fabricated interactions between Elizabeth and Dan to make Dan a target of other contestants. Their plan worked, Dan's ally Janet Carbin voted against him, but when she found out what Missy and Elizabeth did, Janet considered leaving the game. The episode had more than a few fans quitting the show.
Fans continued calling out host Jeff Probst as well.
For years @JeffProbst & Survivor prided themselves on the inclusivity of the cast and progressive way they handled real world issues in their “microcosm.” Tonight they failed to step in & showed exactly why true survivors of sexual harassment don’t report. Disappointed. #Survivor— Lisa Gibbons (@lisamgibbons25) November 14, 2019
I've watched every episode of #Survivor since the first season, but I'm finished with this season. Taking advantage of sexual harassment to benefit your game crosses a line. Also, Kellee, Janet, Jamal, Karishma, and Nora are the only players I'd ever want to see return.— jag77 (@jag776) November 14, 2019
Former contestant Daniel Rengering spoke out about what he called a "disturbing" situation on the show.
There were SO MANY “NO” moments in tonight’s episode of @SurvivorCBS. On top of the wrong person being sent home, the silence of certain people, especially certain women was disturbing. The silence was deafening on film, and even more so on all of their social media tonight. WOW.— Daniel Rengering (@DanielRengering) November 14, 2019
Missy and Elizabeth should be asked to leave for what they’ve done. I hope they are forever ashamed of themselves for what they did. They are why women never come forward!!!! @JeffProbst #Survivor— Nova (@Novelleexo) November 14, 2019
However, how Survivor handled everything was praised by some.
Thank you #Survivor for addressing such an important issue and looking out for women’s rights 💕— Lynn 🏳️🌈 (@Katie_N_B13) November 14, 2019
I love that the women on this season are speaking up on these issues and that CBS is showing it. Every single woman I know can tell you multiple stories of those kinds of uncomfortable situations. And it's never okay. Please listen. #Survivor #survivor39— Tipsy Survivor Fan (@tipsy_realityTV) November 14, 2019
Very happy that the producers stopped the interview and asked some hard questions to make sure the women were okay. Thanks!— Michelle (@darrellsgirl24) November 14, 2019
Survivor airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?