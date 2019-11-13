Carrie Underwood, Hannah Brown and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 CMAs

Tonight, celebrities are bringing fairy-tale fantasy to the red carpet.

Country music's biggest stars are pulling out all of the fashion stops for the 2019 CMA Awards. From blinding beaded embellishments to larger-than-life ballgowns, this year's attendees didn't disappoint in the style or beauty department.

In fact, jaws hit the floor when Hannah Brown graced the red carpet wearing a dazzling white design that looked straight out of a fairy-tale. The reality TV personality's angelic ballgown, by Atelier Zuhra, certainly made a statement, as it enveloped the entire red carpet. Her red-hot lipstick color, eye-catching stud earrings and slick-straight hair tied her effortlessly elegant look together.

Moreover, Maren Morris brought the wow factor to awards ceremony with her over-the-top dress. Everything from the extreme front cut-out to the dramatic puffed sleeves to the vibrant baby blue color was certainly one to remember.

Billowing ballgowns weren't the only fashion pieces to leave people in awe.