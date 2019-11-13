Camila Cabello and More Stars Among 2019 TIME 100 Next Honorees

The first-ever TIME 100 Next list is here.

Among TIME magazine's honorees are Camila Cabello, Awkwafina, Bad Bunny, Beanie Feldstein, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and Aly Raisman, who all represent the future of their respective industries. Piggybacking off the publication's annual TIME 100 list, which recognizes the most influential public figures of the year, the TIME 100 Next list highlights the 100 individuals shaping the worlds of entertainment, politics, business, human rights and more.

Camila and Awkwafina are joined by sexual assault survivor and activist Chanel Miller, NBA star Zion Williamson, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada on six separate TIME covers. Inside the issue, famous guest contributors like Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Martin, Camila Mendes, Hillary Clinton and Olivia Wilde have penned pieces on several honorees.

Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz dedicated the following message to Camila, who he described as a "pure and magnetic artist."