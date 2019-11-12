Vanessa Lachey Says She's ''Hopeful'' That BH90210 Will Still Return Despite Fox Cancellation

While the rest of the world is already listening to Christmas music, Vanessa Lachey is getting ready to celebrate her favorite holiday.

"Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday hands down," Vanessa tells E! News. For her latest partnership, the actress, TV host and mother of three is teaming up with Libby's Fruits & Vegetables for their 7th annual "Cansgiving" sweepstakes.

Vanessa also spoke to E! News about her recipe inspirations this holiday season, why she loves to host Thanksgiving dinners at her home and her one Christmas wish (hint: it's got to do with the Beverly Hills: 90210 reboot).

In case you're not up to date on your pop culture news, Fox confirmed last week that BH90210 would not be returning to the network for a second season. But while the network called it a limited series event, the BH90210 crew isn't throwing in the towel just yet. And you can add Vanesa—who joined the cast to play Jason Priestley's wife—to that list of hopefuls.

"It's not canceled, Fox just didn't pick it up for a second season. If you know television or streaming, we are hoping it gets picked up, even if I am not in it. I don't know if you remember, in the first season I kind of break up with Jason Priestly. Who does that? This girl," Vanessa jokes.