Maybe the Peach Pit isn't closed for good yet.

After Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green posted hints that BH90210, the series he reunited with his cast mates for to play fictional versions of themselves launching a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, was over with, Fox made it official.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country. Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival," Fox said in a statement