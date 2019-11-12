Ricky Gervais Set to Host the 2020 Golden Globes for the "Very Last Time"

Fifth time's the charm: Ricky Gervais is set to host the 2020 Golden Globes!

Taking on the coveted role for a record fifth time, the British comedian is excited to lead the 77th annual award show, albeit it may be his last.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse," Gervais said in a statement. "But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

Indeed, a fun night may be an understatement, according to Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria. "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected," he said in a press release. "We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

Back in 2010, Gervais took on the hosting gig for the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. He hosted the show again 2011 and once again the following year. The funnyman made his return four years later at the 73rd annual show.