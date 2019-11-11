Chris Evans Is Assembling a Star-Studded Avengers Vacation

You can never have too many reunions!

Chris Evans sat down with old friend and co-star Scarlett Johannson to kick off the 11th season of VARIETY's Emmy Award-winning "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors" series, premiering this week. The two discussed everything from balancing hugely successful careers to what they both experienced during their time filming the Avengers franchise.

Chris let out a funny surprise too about his co-stars and how he plans on staying in touch with all of them. "We've been trying to organize this Avengers vacation. We deserve a little victory lap," he shared. "It's not just wonderful because you get to be a part of a pop culture phenomenon, the same way Star Wars impacted me. But I think what really will stay with me is the fact that the people we got to work with, truly there is not a bad apple in the bunch."

Aww! It's always great to hear that a film cast enjoyed making it as much as the fans enjoyed watching it.