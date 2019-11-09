Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Charged With Assault After Alleged Fight with Candiace Dillard

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is facing charges after allegedly getting into a physical fight with co-star Candiace Dillard.

According to a summons issued on Nov. 7, which was obtained by E! News, Samuels has been charged with second-degree assault from the District Court of Montogomery Country in Maryland. Furthermore, the records state that Dillard filed the complaint directly with the court. The charge made against Samuels appears to be from an incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 16.

The records also show that Samuels is expected to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Once in court and in front of a judge, if the judge rules that there is a "probable cause," according to People, Samuels could "be arrested on the spot" since a second-degree assault conviction could lead to potential jail time.

According to the publication, a source said that Samuels and Dillard were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when the physical altercation occurred. Per the source, "Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were said to be filming the incident the whole time, for the franchise's upcoming fifth season."