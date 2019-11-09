Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Charged With Assault After Alleged Fight with Candiace Dillard

Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 4:01 PM
Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is facing charges after allegedly getting into a physical fight with co-star Candiace Dillard.
According to a summons issued on Nov. 7, which was obtained by E! News, Samuels has been charged with second-degree assault from the District Court of Montogomery Country in Maryland. Furthermore, the records state that Dillard filed the complaint directly with the court. The charge made against Samuels appears to be from an incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 16.
The records also show that Samuels is expected to appear in court on Dec. 23.
Once in court and in front of a judge, if the judge rules that there is a "probable cause," according to People, Samuels could "be arrested on the spot" since a second-degree assault conviction could lead to potential jail time.
According to the publication, a source said that Samuels and Dillard were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when the physical altercation occurred. Per the source, "Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were said to be filming the incident the whole time, for the franchise's upcoming fifth season."
Dillard's personal attorney responded to People's request for comment with a statement, "At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family. The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously."
The 32-year-old reality TV star's attorney also told the publication: "We also pray that Monique will get some help. The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society."
The two RHOP stars became good friends on the show during its third season. Soon thereafter, their friendship quickly unraveled and went sour during the show's fourth season.
Dillard is married to Chris Bassett. Samuels is married to Chris Samuels and the two share three children together, Chase Omari Samuels, Christopher Samuels and Milani Samuels.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?