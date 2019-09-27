The husbands of Potomac didn't come to stay quiet.

As The Real Housewives of Potomac prepares to conclude their dramatic three-part reunion special Sunday night, E! News is getting a sneak peek at the drama still to come.

In an exclusive preview for Sunday night's episode, Ashley Darby's husband Michael Darby is put in the hot seat when addressing misconduct claims.

"I didn't call you Michael and you know why? Because I didn't want to get into it because I did believe you did it and I didn't think it was a bad thing," Karen Huger's husband Ray Huger shared. "I think you were being playful. I've seen you grab from behind. I've seen you."

Say what?!