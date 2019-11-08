Jennifer Aniston's Makeup-Free Selfie Is an Instagram Filter We Need

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Instagram, we need the Jennifer Aniston filter!
On Friday, the Morning Show star took to her new Instagram account with a glowing selfie, or as she cleverly called it, a "mugshot." The Golden Globe winner seemingly posed sans makeup with her hair pulled back while holding up a mug with The Morning Show logo on it.
"Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY)," she captioned the shot in honor of her new Apple TV+ series along with a teaser for the new episode.
Meanwhile, fans showered the E! People's Choice Awards People's Icon Award recipient with compliments and love.
"Eyes [heart emojis]," makeup artist and mogul Gucci Westman commented.
It was less than a month ago Aniston took the Internet by storm by joining Instagram after years without social media.
As the cherry on top of the social sundae, the actress gave a nod to her famous Friends with her first post.
The star's Instagram debut was so exciting, her new page couldn't keep up with the traffic. Instagram told E! News in a statement they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."
Keep the Instagram posts coming, Jen!
