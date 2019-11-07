Andy Cohen Points Out the "Seeming Deadness" of Teresa and Joe Giudice's Relationship

There's some questions for the man with the questions.

On Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night, host Andy Cohen had the tables turned on him as guest Michael Rapaport questioned him over his headline-making interview with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. As fans well know by now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey pair's relationship has been on shaky ground as each served time in prison consecutively over the span of four years.

After finishing three years behind bars, Joe was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March, where he remained until he was released to Italy in October while awaiting a final decision in his deportation appeal. Meanwhile, Teresa has been raising their four daughters in their native New Jersey.

Now, while the family has officially reunited in Italy, much remains up in the air about the fate of their marriage, which, to Cohen, seems bleak. "They were so into each other for so long. She was standing by him with every rumor she heard," he recalled of Teresa's past behavior. "But I just have to say, she just seemed over it. She was talking about it in the past tense. She seems to have a very realistic attitude about how this isn't gonna work," he explained.