How Jenelle Evans and Her Kids Are Doing After Moving Away From David Eason

Jenelle Evans is moving on after her split from David Eason.

A source told E! News the former Teen Mom star is "doing really well now that she is away from David and North Carolina."

"The kids are not just fine; they are thriving," the insider told E! News. "It is an atrocity what they have all been through."

Jenelle announced she and her kids have "moved away from David" in October.

"Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "but I know that's what is best for me and for my kids."

According to a report, David then took to social media, where he claimed Jenelle had "disappeared." He also reportedly alleged he had "no contact with her" or their daughter Ensley and expressed plans to file a missing person's report. However, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office told E! News no such report had been filed.