Kristen Stewart Says She Would've Married Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is reflecting on her romance with Robert Pattinson.

The actress, who was just 18 when she was thrust into the spotlight amid the Twilight craze, is opening about her relationship with the paparazzi and how that scrutiny impacted her romance with her former co-star. In a new interview with Howard Stern, Stewart explains how she's been constantly followed by photographers since she was a teenager, calling the paparazzi "thieves."

Discussing her relationship with Pattinson during the height of Twilight pandemonium, Stewart says they wanted to "keep it ours" and struggled over whether to share their romance openly or "put it on lock."

"But then you deprive yourself of so many experiences," Stewart, now 29, explains on The Howard Stern Show. "We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."