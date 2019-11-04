Why Fall Is Shaping Up to Be the Season of the Pop Music Comeback

Do call it a comeback.

While some of the biggest stories in music this year have come courtesy of deserving newcomers or breakthrough talents like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, the concept of the celebratory pop music return has been alive and well in 2019 thanks to long-awaited releases from the likes of Avril Lavigne, the Backstreet Boys, Madonna and, most notably (and successfully), the Jonas Brothers.

And it's that narrative—the one of the beloved pop act making their highly-anticipated and, in some cases, oft-delayed return—that remains the dominant one as the year comes to its eventual close, making fall the season of the pop music comeback.

The comebacks were set into motion almost as soon as summer segued into fall, beginning with the indomitable Céline Dion, who announced back in April that her first English-language album in six years (and since the tragic deaths of her husband Rene Angelil and brother Daniel, both from cancer and only two days apart, in 2016), released three songs from the aptly titled Courage, due on November 15, on September 18.