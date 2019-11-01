Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Celebrate "Baby Kazee's First" Halloween

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have a lot to celebrate this holiday season!

The couple are expecting their first child together and the family got extra spooky last night to celebrate the little one's first Halloween. Dewan dressed in black and white skeleton pajamas that featured a baby skeleton overtop her growing baby bump, and yes, it's as cute as it sounds.

"This is Halloween!" she captioned her Boomerang. Proud papa-to-be Kazee—who celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday—also posted a photo of Dewan in the sweet costume on his Instagram. "Things that go 'bump' in the night!" he captioned the post. "My 44th Happy Halloween and Baby Kazee's first! Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday. Best. Birthday. Ever."

The ghoulish PJs weren't just adorable—they also glowed in the dark! Dewan—who is due in March—posted a shot of her outfit to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, saying "She glows!" in the caption.