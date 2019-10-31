Rainn Wilson and Ellie Kemper's Texts Are an Office Fan's Dream

Sorry, The Office fans. There's no reboot just yet. But Rainn Wilson and Ellie Kemperare here to help you get your fix of Dunder Mifflin content while you dream your reboot dreams.

On Thursday, Wilson shared a screenshot of his texts with former co-star Kemper, and it's everything fans would expect from a text chain between Dwight Schrute and Erin Hannon.

It started out with Wilson's hilariously blunt message, "Can I borrow 17K?" A casual request, no doubt. Kemper responded with the more than fair inquiry, "Yes. But can you tell me what it's for?" In true Schrute fashion, that was classified information. "I'm sorry I can't do that," the actor shot back. This first conversation ended with Kemper joking, "Why do you make loving you so damn hard."

Their next convo started with Wilson asking for an even bigger favor than the $17K. "Will you be our surrogate?" he asked Kemper, who gave birth to her second child in September. "I want another baby and you're an ideal breader."