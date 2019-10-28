Ben Affleck and Rumored Girlfriend Katie Cherry: What's Really Going On

No, Ben Affleck is not in a new relationship.

The Oscar winner sparked romance rumors over the weekend when he was spotted spending time with musician Katie Cherry. The duo stepped out together on Saturday to celebrate Halloween in West Hollywood, where a stumbling Affleck sparked concerns over his sobriety. The 47-year-old star later addressed his sobriety "slip" while talking with photographers outside ex Jennifer Garner's home.

"Well, you know, it happens," he told paparazzi on Sunday. "It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me."

As for his relationship status, E! News has learned that, despite reports, Affleck and film composer Cherry are not dating and that they have only seen each other a few times.

"Ben has dated over the past year but this is nothing that serious at this time," a source tells E! News of the actor, who shares three kids with his ex, Garner.