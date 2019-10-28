Felicity Huffman Spotted for the First Time Since Prison Release

Felicity Huffman was spotted a couple of hours ago at a Los Angeles Superior Courthouse for the first time following her early release from prison.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Desperate Housewives star turned herself into authorities to serve her 14-day prison sentence.

"Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the actress' rep shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released."

The actress, however, only served 11 days in prison and was released early on Friday, Oct. 25.

Aside from serving time at a California federal prison, Huffman is now expected to serve one year of supervised release, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The actress who was embroiled in the recent college admissions scandal—dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI—was wearing black slacks, a black blazer, a basic grey top, black flats with her hair slicked back into a low bun.