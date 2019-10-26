Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel May Have Won Halloween...Again

Take note, Heidi Klum: Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel are also in the running for best Halloween costumes.

What did they decide on this year? If you ask Timberlake, he might say, "It's Gonna Be Me."

On Friday, the two attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills for the first time. Biel, 37, dressed up as her husband, sporting a curly wig to channel his iconic *NSYNC look. Timberlake, 38, went as her microphone. Two more guests joined them as other members of the boy band.

During their date night, Biel made a beeline for the refreshments table and grabbed a container of French fries, which she fed her husband through his large costume. The two chatted with many attendees, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford. Timberlake and Biel were later spotted on the dance floor, packing on the PDA and showcased their best dance moves.

Other celebs who attended the party included Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox and The Hills: New Beginnings star and Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who spent time with a couple of girlfriends.

Also spotted: Nina Dobrev, who dressed up like Billie Eilish, Gerard Butler and Ryan Phillippe, who hung out with some male friends.

See photos from the party and other pics of stars celebrating Halloween 2019: