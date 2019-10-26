Epic Secrets About the Making of The Terminator

The T-800 promised he'd be back.

And he did indeed return, time and again, in one form or another, but as the better half of the soulless cyborg coin.

It's now been 35 years since the promise was made in The Terminator, starring a 37-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger as the original killing machine, sent from the apocalyptic future of 2029 to wipe out the hope of resistance in the form of yet-to-be-born freedom fighter John Connor's mother, Sarah Connor.

Though he was a machine of few words, the iconic part cemented Schwarzenegger's status as an action superstar in the making, well on his way to becoming "Ah-nuld," no other introduction needed.