Lori Loughlin ''Is a Wreck'' as She Awaits Trial in College Admissions Scandal

As parents like Felicity Huffman begin to make amends for their part in the controversy, Lori Loughlin continues to await trial for the college admission scandal.

According to a source, the ordeal, which began in March, is creating much stress for the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, especially with Tuesday's announcement that they'd be facing new charges. "They were told that more charges would be coming, but now they fear the prosecution's strategy is to keep coming up with more," the insider explains. "They are the examples and the scapegoats in this case and they are feeling a tremendous amount of pressure."

Unlike the other parents involved in the scandal, Lori and Mossimo opted to reject the plea deal offered by prosecutors, a move the source says they are starting to regret. The source shares, "Lori and Mossimo never wanted to accept a plea that involved jail time, but they are starting to feel their backs are against the wall and that its becoming too much."

The insider adds, "They are feeling extremely stressed out."