Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Uplifting Video of Their Pakistan Tour

And that's a wrap on the Royal Tour of Pakistan.

To mark the end of their five-day tour of Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media to share a sweet and uplifting video recap of where they traveled and who they visited during their latest tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned their video "Thank you Pakistan!" in both English and Urdu, " شکریہ پاکستان."

In the video they shared, one can see snippets of each and every moment they spent in Pakistan.

At the beginning of the video, you can see Kate and William on their way to the welcome reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan where the Duchess of Cambridge wore an emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onittaa.

In a separate Instagram post, Kate followed in the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's steps and shared her personal reflections on the five-day tour, writing, "The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care."

The Instagram post featured candid images from their surprise visit to an orphanage in Pakistan on the last day of their tour.

It was an unexpected surprise considering the royal couple had technically wrapped their tour on Thursday, Oct. 17. However, the Royal Air Force plane had to make an abrupt landing in Islamabad, Pakistan due to dangerous weather conditions.

Kate even took to Instagram to share what the sweet and unexpected visit to the SOS Children's Village orphanage meant to her.

"These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive," Kate added in the Instagram post.