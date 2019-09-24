Meghan Markle was dressed for comfort.

With their first royal tour of Africa as a family of three underway, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex kicked off their second day in the country outside at Cape Town's Monwabisi Beach. The new mom was dressed for the outdoor occasion—and seemingly broke with royal tradition—by sporting a Madewell denim jacket layered over a white button-down collared shirt with black pants. The royal finished the look with Brother Vellies huaraches flats.

While a denim jacket is far from typical for an official royal engagement, the duchess is known to forge her own path in the fashion department, including her penchant for pants and darker hues.

Though it was far from typical for a royal, the look seemed to be the perfect fit for sitting on the grass with mentors from Waves for Change, an organization that promotes wellness "through surfing in communities impacted by violence." The organization uses "surf mentors" who help young people through the water sport.