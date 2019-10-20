Kylie Jenner Reenacts "Rise and Shine" for Rob Kardashian

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 12:03 PM

That is the look of a happy viral superstar.

Rob Kardashian shared on his Instagram page on Saturday a video of little sister Kylie Jenner smiling and quietly reenacting, as in mouthing, her now-popular 2-second hit song "Rise and Shine" while standing in the house in a snakeskin-print mini dress and holding a lollipop.

"Rise and shine," wrote Rob, who is notoriously private and rarely posts personal images that are not of his daughter, almost 3-year-old Dream Kardashian.

The tune was a wake-up lullaby she had sung to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at her Kylie's Cosmetics office, as seen in a video she posted last week. The clip has since been memed and reenacted by the likes of Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson.

After "Rise and Shine" went viral, Kylie's KylieShop website began selling hoodies with the lyrics emblazoned across the sleeves.

