Kylie Jenner Cashes In On "Rise and Shine" With Merch

Kylie Jenneris seeing money signs.

When Kylie released her tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office, nobody could've predicted that it would've made headlines for showcasing her musical talents. But here we are, a week later and nobody, and we mean nobody, on social media can escape it. Her somewhat catchy tune has been pasted all over social media and turned into remixes, alarm tones and memes, with even Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande poking fun at the moment.

And now the 22-year-old is getting the last laugh, because she's created her very own merch around it. On her KylieShop website, hoodies with "Rise and Shine" emblazoned across the sleeves, in addition to a photo of her face inside a sun à la The Teletubbies, are for sale for $65. The sweatshirts that are perfect for sweater weather are available in black and white and are sure to sell out.