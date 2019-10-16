Kate Middleton Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps During Royal Tour of Pakistan

Sam Hussein/PA Wire, Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 5:10 AM
Sam Hussein/PA Wire, Shutterstock
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Hindu Kush mountains on the third day of their royal tour of Pakistan.
After arriving by helicopter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were presented with traditional Chitrali hats and white coats. The moment brought many royal admirers back to 1991, when Princess Diana visited Chitral and was given a similar cap and coat.
The royal couple also received a book featuring photos of Diana's visit.
"That's very special," Kate said as her husband looked at pictures of his late mother.
Later on, the two overlooked the northern tip of the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park. They also spoke with expert Dr. Furrukh Bashir about climate change and how it has caused the glacier to retreat rapidly in recent years. William said communities "vulnerable to change" needed "more education, more awareness and political action."
After the excursion, the two visited nearby communities that were affected by floods in 2015. There, they learned more about the local culture and enjoyed a presentation with traditional music and dance.
Kate wore a brown shirt, long skirt and vest for the outing. She accessorized her look with gold earrings, knee-high boots and a beige pashmina.
To see more of her looks throughout the tour, check out the gallery.
Shutterstock
Kate wore a brown shirt, a long skirt and a vest for the visit to the Hindu Kush mountains . She accessorized her look with gold earrings, knee-high boots and a beige pashmina. The royals were presented with traditional Chitrali hats and white coats, which Princess Diana also received during her visit to Chitral in 1991. William and Kate also looked at the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park and visited nearby communities, where they watched a presentation of traditional song and dance.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
One word: Glam! The Duchess enlisted beloved British label Jenny Packham to help make her arrival to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan one to remember. She complemented the emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onitaa.
Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
Fashion met function for Kate's visit to the Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday, Oct. 15. She paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.
Article continues below
Karwai Tang/WireImage
During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
For a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, the mom of three dressed the part in a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Upon the royal couple's arrival in Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane wearing a custom, ombre blue design by Catherine Walker, which was modeled after the traditional shalwar kameez.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?