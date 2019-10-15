Gilt's 70% Off Designer Denim Sale: 6 Jeans We're Adding to Our Cart

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

Denim Edition Sale, Gilt

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you a black jeans-everyday-kind-of-girl? Or do you like tucking a dark denim cigarette jean into some killer Frye boots instead? Either way, Gilt is having a 70% off sale on all designer denim! From classic wash denim skinnies—from 7 For All Mankind to Rag & Bone—to bold and bright beauties—from Mother Looker to J Brand—there's enough denims to dress up your gams for every occasion. 

Here are six of our favorites below.

Read

200 Designer Shoes Under $200 From Frye, Free People & More

AG Jeans The Farrah 5 Years Bold High-Rise Skinny Ankle Cut

Punk meets practical in these black high-rise skinny ankle jeans. Pair them with a sinister lippy and channel your inner goth babe. 

Denim Sale
$225
$109 Gilt
Mother Looker Petal Pink Corduroy High-Rise Ankle Skinny Leg

You'll be a peach in these pale pink high-rise corduroy jeans. Add a bright nail polish to kick it up a notch. 

Denim Sale
$205
$56 Gilt
Current/Elliott The High-Waist Inky Leopard Stiletto Cut

Take a walk on your wild side in these powder blue leopard denims. Add a fun eyeshadow to up your wow factor. 

Denim Sale
$228
$90 Gilt
rag & bone Nina Jane High-Rise Ankle Skinny Leg

Chic meets sophisticated with these ankle skinny denims. Mix and match a loud peacoat jacket to amp up your flair. 

Denim Sale
$240
$109 Gilt
J Brand J Brand Maude Belladonna Cigarette Leg

Cut shapes in these dark cigarette leg denims. Pair them with a tailored blazer and reach new executive realness heights in your wardrobe.

Denim Sale
$198
$66 Gilt
NYDJ Ami Deep Currant Skinny Leg

Keep them guessing with these unexpected brown skinny denims to transform your fall fashion. Add a cashmere sweater and you can paint the town cozy. 

Denim Sale
$149
$50 Gilt

Check out our 200 designer shoes under $200 sale and our favorite coffee table books to kick up your fall home decor.

