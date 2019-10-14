Imagine Chace Crawford As a Gossip Girl Dad?

Spotted: Nate Archibald going from zaddy to daddy? Not quite, but Chace Crawford is more than open to returning to the world of Gossip Girl for the new HBO Max series.

"I'd play a dad now, I guess!" Crawford joked to EW when asked if he'd be Nate or a new character. "No, I have no idea. I just love Josh and Stephanie and if they wanted me to come and do anything it would be hard to say no."

The new Gossip Girl is set in the same world of the original CW series Crawford starred in alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley. As of now, there have been no official announcements about any cast members returning, in fact the tone of it is still coming together.