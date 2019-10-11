Watching Kate Hudson's Daughter Take Her First Steps Will Have You Cheering

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 4:55 PM

It's a milestone every parent loves to witness!

Before kicking off a brand-new weekend, Kate Hudson found her daughter performing a very special task.

Ladies and gentlemen, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa is ready to walk on her own two feet!

"Walking into Friday with Snake.... #TGIF #AndShesOff," Kate wrote on Instagram as her fashionable daughter explored the family room in her stylish T-shirt and denim jeans.

"Come to mama," the actress was overheard saying while recording her baby's big steps. "Come to mama. Good girl." Friends and fans couldn't help but express their love at the candid moment. In fact, Diana Kruger said she's about to experience something very similar.

"Oh! Mine is a minute before yours," she wrote in the comments section. Get ready mama!

For now, we're taking a look at Kate and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's cutest family moments in our gallery below.

Kate Hudson, Rani

Instagram

Sunday Funday

There's nothing like the great outdoors! Just ask Kate Hudson and her daughter. 

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Party of Five

It's a party of five in the Hudson household! "My loves of my life," the blonde beauty captions her adorable family photo on Instagram.

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Father-Daughter Duo

Soaking up the sun and catching some waves! The 40-year-old actress takes a moment to show off her loves, Danny and Rani.

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

All Smiles

They say laughter is the best medicine, and it looks like Kate and her kids are following the famous motto. "Oh happy day," she writes on Instagram on Mother's Day.

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Smooches!

There's nothing like a brother-sister bond! The Fabletics co-founder can't help but gush over her children. She re-shares her oldest son, Ryder's sweet snap.

Kate Hudson. Danny Fujikawa

Instagram

Ride Share

Three's company! "I think someone's ready to go," the actress captions her Instagram Stories, right before heading out with her boo thang and baby girl.

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Wearing the iconic Incredibles superhero costume, Hudson proves she's mom-of-the-year with this cute candid moment. "Halloween nights and sugar highs,:" she writes on social media. "Here we go again!"

Kate Hudson, Sons, Ryder, Bingham, Daughter, Rani Rose, Kids, Children

Instagram / Kate Hudson

Strike a Pose!

"My wishes came true," the actress shares on her 40th birthday. "Thank you for all the love today."

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Kids, Family, Instagram

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Ready for Some Zzz's

"We love a onesie," the blonde beauty writes on the 'gram, as she gets her daughter ready for bed.

