Emma Stone Reveals Which Celebrity She’d Eat in a Zombie Apocalypse

It's time to kick some zombie ass!

Emma Stone is reprising her role as Wichita in the Zombieland sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. For the premiere of the film, the actress stunned on the red carpet and stopped to talk with E! News about the experience of being reunited with the cast after 10 years. Plus, she shared a little about what the Emma Stone official zombie apocalypse experience would look like.

"I love these people so much," Emma shared of the experience. "It's pretty dreamy." Because of the nature of the film, E! checked in with the star to learn what her own personal "Emmaland" would look like. Turns out it's pretty releateable. "A bunch of couches," she joked. "Pillows and food. Sound great!"

Since Zombieland is all about the dead being brought to life, if Emma had to choose she shared that there is without a doubt one celeb she would love to bring back. "Well Gilda Radner's my favorite. I would like to see Gilda Radner," she revealed.