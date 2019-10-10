Jennifer Aniston Has a Practical Reason for Getting Rid of the Comment Section

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 7:59 AM

Jennifer Aniston

It's no secret Jennifer Aniston is far from social media's biggest fan. 

For one, the beloved A-list star is not on Instagram or Twitter despite Hollywood's general attraction to both platforms. As InStyle previously said of the star, she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."

"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed…and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?'" Aniston said in the October issue

Theres another element of the online media landscape she's no fan of: the comments. 

"I also think we need to take away comment sections," she told Allure. "When people say, 'Don't read the comments,' well, I've read comments. I'm not an idiot." 

The star further pointed out to Allure, "It's a horrible, horrible thing to do, which creates stress which raises your cortisol and then you break out." 

While we contemplate a comment section detox, Aniston also raised an important point about this common backward compliment. 

"Very little offends me, but what I do think is becoming dated are things like, 'Oh, you look great for your age,'" she told Allure. "Because at a certain point, you should start to look like shit? Because that's what that is implying. Like, 'you should look like hell right now!'"

