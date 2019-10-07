Bella Thorne Introduces New Girlfriend With Topless Photo, and Ex Tana Mongeau Is Totally Supportive

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:32 PM
No bad blood here.
Bella Thorne is in a new relationship and she is ready to share it with the world. The actress revealed that she is currently dating Alex Martini, who reportedly works as a set production assistant. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday when Bella posted a fun and flirty topless picture of the two in bed.
"She's very cute," the actress captioned the pic. "First girl I have dated that's camera shy." While she didn't tag Martini directly, it wasn't hard to figure it out thanks to a friendly comment left by her ex, YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Tana and Bella dated for over a year before officially calling it quits this past February. It looks like they are still on great terms considering Tana recently married YouTube star Jake Paul, and seemed very supportive of her ex's newest relationship status.
"Yes Martini!" Tana commented on the recent post.
The two have remained on very supportive of each other since the breakup. "i love her forever don't get that twisted," Tana tweeted after news of the split broke. "she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all."
Bella has also moved on with Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, who she remains in a polyamorous relationship with. He also commented on Bella's recent post. "You girls are cute," he shared.
Looks like happy endings do come true!
