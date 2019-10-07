Watch Jimmy Fallon and Tiger Woods Find the Ultimate Treasure During a Golf Match

Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon just hit the jackpot.

During a hilarious The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch, Fallon and the athlete headed to New Jersey for a harmless round of golf. After Fallon miserably failed on the eighth hole—he shot a whopping 15—the duo trekked over to a sand trap to retrieve one of Fallon's balls. As he raked through the hole, the late show host gave himself a much-needed pep talk, calculating his next moves: "If I get a hole in one for the next nine holes..."

But as he dug through the sand, he stumbled upon something a little more interesting than his missing equipment. "Dude," he said to Tiger. "I think there's something down here." To which the legend replied, "It's Jersey. It's probably a body."

Fallon wasn't convinced. "No, no, no," he said. "There's, like, something buried. Tiger, I think there's a buried treasure."