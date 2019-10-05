Nikki Bella Says She’s Open to Marrying Artem Chigvintsev

Are those wedding bells we hear?
Not too fast.
At the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, 35-year-old Nikki Bella opened up about the possibility of marrying Artem Chigvintsev.
When asked if a wedding between the two lovebirds would soon be on the horizon, Bella replied: "Oh, gosh no." But that doesn't mean marriage is completely off the table—she's definitely open to the possibility, but right now, Nikki said "it's just scary."
"Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now," Nikki shared with E! News on the blue carpet outside of the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on October 4.
While Nikki shares that it's "scary" to be thinking about family and marriage at this point in her life and relationship, she hasn't shied away from openly discussing it with not only her fans but of course her significant other as well.
Earlier this month, Chigvintsev joined Nikki on her podcast, The Bellas Podcast, where the retired professional wrestler asked her man how many kids he wants to have.
"I really need to know this," she told him. "Me and my vagina and my ovaries."
Nikki went on to share with Chigvintsev that she wanted to have twins. Specifically, "I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once."
But Nikki wasn't the only one with things to share. Her sister, Brie also shared with E! News the reservations she had toward Chigvintsev in the beginning of him and her sister's relationship.
"Well, I'm stubborn, but I was always very much Team John [Cena] and I was still rooting for them so I didn't want to give into Artem because I still had hope," she explained. "And so I kind of just separated from that until I knew 'okay, maybe this guy is serious for her.'"
She insisted that her line of thinking stems from being a mother and making sure the people surrounding her family are going to be in it for the long haul.
Nikki opened up about how her romance with her former Dancing with the Stars began as well.
"I never would have thought even when Artem and I were dancing... we had incredible chemistry, but I never once thought that he would one day be my boyfriend," she said. "We had such an amazing friendship and when we went on our first date, it was still kind of in that friend zone."
Further, she went on to describe her first kiss with Chigvintsev and how she didn't want to rush things so she kept her feelings for him low-key for some time.
"And then I couldn't stop thinking about him and that kiss," Nikki added.