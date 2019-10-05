Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance at Maluma's Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma finally take the stage together—but not for the reasons you might think.

On Friday, October 4, the Hustlers star joined Colombian singer Maluma on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, it wasn't just any surprise appearance.

The two Latin music stars seized the moment and used the 25-year-old singer's sold-out concert in NYC as the perfect backdrop to film one of their scenes for their upcoming rom-com, Marry Me.

According to HOLA! USA magazine, fans "roared as J.Lo rose up centerstage in a spume of spoke like a Greek goddess." The 50-year-old actress looked breathtaking in her gold-ensemble and bold lip color. While her intricate gown gave us major J.Lo vibes, we should point out that on stage, she was channeling her Marry Me character, "Kat."

As film and camera crew hovered near them on stage at Madison Square Garden, the duet performed J.Lo and Marc Anthony's hit song "No Me Ames."