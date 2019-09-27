New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Look, like you, we were expecting this week's New Music Friday to be dominated with talk of Kanye West's Jesus Is King. After reports surfaced earlier this week that the album teased last month by wife Kim Kardashian to be released on September 27 wouldn't be dropping after all, we've seen no sign of the new material from Yeezy. So, it looks like we'll all be waiting a little longer.

There's still plenty of new stuff to dive into, though. By now, you've probably given "Lonely," Diplo's country-fried team-up with the Jonas Brothers, a spin and checked out BTS star J-Hope's collab with Becky G (one of our 15 female Latin pop stars you need to know now) on a remix of "Chicken Noodle Soup," but there's tons of other stuff out there just waiting to be discovered, too. These are our picks for the 10 best. You're welcome.