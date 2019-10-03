Watch Prince Harry Publicly Reprimand a British Reporter Amid Ongoing Tensions

Prince Harry was not pleased with a reporter's unscheduled question earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex visited the Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi when Sky News journalist Rhiannon Mills caught the royal off guard. After speaking with health officials about the care the center provides, Harry was on his way to his car when the royal correspondent asked, "That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?"

Prince Harry, clearly taken aback by the question, replied, "What? Ask them."

The reporter then proceeded to ask the 35-year-old royal, "Is that why it's important for you to come and talk to them?"

After hearing the question, a visibly upset Harry responded, "Rhiannon, don't behave like this."

It was just hours later that Harry issued a powerful statement, slamming the British press for bullying his wife, Meghan Markle. It was also confirmed that the royals are taking legal action over the publishing of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex.