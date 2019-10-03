Selena Gomez Goes For Biker Girl Chic in First Public Appearance in 4 Months

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Is there anything that Selena Gomez doesn't look good in?
The star brought out the leather on Wednesday for the L.A. screening Living Undocumented, the Netflix docuseries she co-produced. This marked Gomez's first public appearance since the The Dead Don't Die premiere in June—and she totally knocked it out of the park.
Dressed in an all-black, Givenchy ensemble, the actress looked professional and chic in a leather blazer-styled jacket and matching leather pencil skirt. Both pieces featured dramatic gold safety pins on the jacket's lapel and skirt's hemline, which Gomez made sure to match with her chunky gold earrings. Keeping the look elevated-yet-trendy, she tied her new luscious, wavy locks back in a sleek ponytail and opted for black pumps to complete the outfit.
Living Undocumented holds a special place in Gomez's heart not only because she served as an executive producer, but also because of her family's own experience as immigrants in the United States, which she recently wrote about in a powerful essay for Time.
"Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship," she wrote. "Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance."
"I don't claim to be an expert. I'm not a politician, I'm not a doctor, and I don't work in the system at all," Gomez continued. "I understand it's flawed and that we need rules and regulations, but we also have to remember that our country was formed by people who came here from other countries. It's time to listen to the people whose lives are being directly affected by immigration policies. It's time to get to know the individuals whose complex stories have been reduced to basic headlines."
Living Undocumented is available to stream on Netflix now.
