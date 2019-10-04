How Joaquin Phoenix's Approach to Joker Diverged From Heath Ledger and Others Who've Played the Iconic Villain

"Tim Burton's a genius. He had the right take on it," Nicholson reflected to MTV News' Josh Horowitz in 2007, while also admitting with a smile that he was rather "furious" that a new Batman film with a new Joker was coming out. "That's why I did the movie. I did the movie based on a single conversation with him. We both come from the cartoon world originally. We had similar ideas."

"I was afraid because of my feel of the television series and the way movies tend to be done and talked about, I didn't want this to go through the normal 'let's brighten this up for the kids!" Nicholson further explained, according to Critical Hit. "I thought this was a very strong and transitional movie about the genre and really why they wanted me in there. On a superficial level, it gave that moment of 'oh, this is not another cartoon movie.

"To this day, I always took this performance more seriously than probably anybody in the world because I looked at it that way. My early experience told me from working for an audience full of children, the more you scare 'em, the more they like it. That was my response to the Joker, because after all this was a hateful occurrence, this man, if you looked at it literally. Every kid loves this guy, I believe. I particularly just loved the name, Joker. It was fantastic."

Nicholson also went straight to the source. According to Patrick McGilligan's biography Jack's Life, Batman creator Bob Kane told him how the original comic-book Joker was inspired by the 1927 film The Man Who Laughs, starring Conrad Veidt as a character with a perpetual smile because his cheeks have been slashed. So Nicholson watched it and then dialed up his performance to 11.