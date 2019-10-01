Inside Halsey and Evan Peters' "Very New" Romance

Halsey has called it quits.

Nearly a year since the songstress sparked romance rumors with British musician Yungblud, the musical pair is no more.

According to a source, the two broke up in early September. "It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky," the source explained. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."

Since the split, it appears the Grammy-nominated songstress has a new man in her life. Nearly two weeks ago, Halsey was snapped on a roller coaster at Six Flags with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, who seemed to have permanently split from ex-fiancée Emma Robertsthis year.