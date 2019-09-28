Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Serious Health Condition and Breaks Down in Tears Remembering Beth

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is dealing with a life-threatening health condition of his own, months after losing his wife Beth Chapman to throat cancer.

Earlier this month, Dog, 66, was hospitalized briefly after a heart emergency. In an interview on The Dr. Oz Show, set to air on Monday, he reveals that he suffered a pulmonary embolism in the heart, aka a blockage in one of the lung's pulmonary arteries, which is typically caused by a blood clot.

"You're a ticking time bomb," Dr. Mehmet Oz tells Dog. "You're not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I'm surprised you don't fear death when you're chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring."

"I said after Beth left, 'I'm not afraid to die,'" Dog replies. "Oh, I was afraid to die. I said, 'Please let go of my heart, honey. Quit squeezing my heart.' So I take that back. I'm not afraid to go. I don't want to."