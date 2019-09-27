Mariska Hargitay Envisioning Her Life Without Law & Order: SVU Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

For more than 20 years, Law & Order: SVU has been with us and at its heart was always Mariska Hargitay. The NBC TV drama made TV history on Thursday, Sept. 26 with the premiere of its 21st season. The new season means Law & Order: SVU is the longest-running drama in TV history, surpassing the 20 seasons of both Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order. What would life be like without Law & Order: SVU? That's something we never have to imagine, but we did ask the cast to do just that.

In the video above, Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino and executive producers Warren Leight and Julie Martin contemplate life without Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay's answer is especially poignant.