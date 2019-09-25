Weigh In on ABC's Stumptown Starring Cobie Smulders

There's a new private eye on the block, but she's not your typical TV detective. Sure, she's rough around the edges and breaks the rules, but there's so much more to Dex Parios.

Stumptown introduced viewers to Dex, played by Cobie Smulders, who's, well, a bit of a mess. The character, who is a veteran, loves to gamble and have a drink, but hates to pay her parking tickets and settle her debts.

The first episode of the series based on the comic book of the same name featured Dex locating and ultimately rescuing the granddaughter of Sue Lynn Blackbird (Tantoo Cardinal), the owner of the casino Dex frequents. In the process, Dex got pretty banged up and did the job to the beat of her own drum. That's what Smulders loves about her.