Adam Levine's New Haircut Will Make You Gasp

by kelli boyle | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 12:31 PM
New hair, who dis? Adam Levine has a new look.
The 40-year-old "Memories" singer was seen rocking a new hairdo while going for a drive in his vintage Porsche on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The former Voice coach was seen sporting cornrows. Yes, you read that correctly. Adam Levine now has cornrows. The braids run from the front of Levine's head to the nape of his neck, with the sides of his head completely shaved. Don't worry, his beard remains in tact. There is also a rat tail situation going on here, which will not be discussed.
Levine had previously shaved the sides of his head when he debuted his mohawk back in April on Season 16 of the NBC competition show. But, that look is a far cry from his new one. Fan reactions to Levine's mohawk were pretty split then, so only time will tell how they're going to react to this new look.
This new look comes right off the heels of The Voice Season 17 premiere on Monday, which marked Levine's first season not participating in the show's eight-year run. The Levine-less panel of coaches now consists of Blake Shelton (the only original coach left), Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, who now sits in Levine's former chair.
Levine shocked fans when his departure was announced back in May. The news was shared by Voice host Carson Daly on Today's Pop Start segment. At the time, Daly said Levine "will always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."
NBC said in a tweet that it wasn't a forever goodbye.
"Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season," the tweet read. "We're going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it's 'see you soon,' never 'goodbye.'"
Now, Levine's living his best life, cornrows and all.
