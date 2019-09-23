Meghan Markle Re-Wears Her Fun and Flirty Blue Dress That She Rocked During Pregnancy

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 3:07 PM
It's an oldie but a goodie!
Meghan Markle may have the latest designer pieces at her fingertips, but that doesn't mean she's above shopping in her own closet. Which is exactly what the Duchess of Sussex did on Monday, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa. In fact, the power couple turned their trip into a family affair, as baby Archie Harrison joined in on the fun.
For her first engagement, the 38-year-old royal looked effortlessly elegant in a black-and-white Mayamiko wrap-dress from the fair trade brand, Malawi. While there, she told the crowd, "The rights of women and girls is something that's very close to my heart, and a cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for, because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes."
By the afternoon, Markle switched up her ensemble for something more colorful during her District Six Museum visit. Of course, fans of the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but notice that her baby blue shirt-dress from Veronica Beard was one they had seen before.
Fans of the former Suits star might recall that she debuted her striking blue dress last October during a visit to Tupou College. Complementing her flowy number, she tied her outfit together with a sleek ponytail and baby blue ankle strap heels.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Shutterstock
What's more? She dazzled in that outfit just a week after announcing her pregnancy.
However, this time around, Meghan opted for a different style than what she wore before. Keeping things fun and flirty on Monday, as she opted for loose waves and black espadrilles.
This isn't the first time the Duchess of Sussex has recycled her clothing, accessories or shoes, which is why it's always nice to see her bring out her old-favorites. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is also known for re-wearing outfits.
It looks like the old saying is true: celebs (or royals), they're just like us!
